While most were preparing for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, members of the Tri-Development Center led organization Safe Kids staff were already preparing for Christmas.
Thanks to their efforts and the assistance from several local sponsors, over 275 individuals in Aiken County Safe Kids' annual Operation: North Pole.
Safe Kids assists individual with needs and disabilities from autism, to physical injuries by aiding them with gaining housing and assistance in any way they need. Their Operation: North Pole project allows the organization each year to assist people within the county in a more personal way: by helping them to have a merry Christmas.
Because of their sponsors, such as UPS, Aiken Electric, and Meritt Flooring to name a few, Safe Kids will be able to give out toys and other items to individuals who may not receive them otherwise, said Jackson.
"During the holiday season a lot of programs are geared toward kids and families where they aren't always thought of in their time of giving," Jackson said.
Saturday prompted the Tri-Development Center center to treat about 25 individuals to a breakfast at Fatz Cafe, one of the Center's sponsors this year.
As they ate, Faith Riders for Christ member Doug Cohen snuck into the guise of Santa Claus to pass out gifts to the individuals.
---
As a non-profit, Jacksons said that best way the community can help Safe Kids is by making donations and volunteering their time all year long.
"This time of year we can go out and purchase what we need," Jackson said. "What [individuals] can do is sign up to volunteer so that when we have events and things we can contact them,"