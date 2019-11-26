Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day in Aiken on Thursday.
Nosh on bagels before taking a walk in one of the nation’s largest urban forests.
Then chow down on turkey before heading home to watch football on television, take a nap or get ready to shop for holiday bargains.
To make sure you don’t miss a thing, keep reading to see the schedule and find out other information.
From 9 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m., Bloodies & Bagels will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
There won’t be a charge for the Bloody Marys and bagels, but the event’s sponsor, the Aiken Land Conservancy, will be accepting donations.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry St.
At 11 a.m., the Aiken Hounds officially will kick off the 2019-2020 hunting season with the Blessing of the Hounds at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.
Memorial Gate is approximately six-tenths of a mile from the forest’s South Boundary Avenue entrance, so wear comfortable shoes.
The stroll will be downhill much of the way going in and uphill much of the way going out.
No motorized vehicles will be allowed in Hitchcock Woods or beyond the South Boundary/Laurens Street intersection.
Spectators will be able to watch the ceremony for free, but they shouldn’t bring their dogs because they will distract the foxhounds.
After the ceremony, the foxhounds will be following an artificially laid scent trail instead of chasing a fox.
Pursuing them will be horses and their riders.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aiken’s free community Thanksgiving dinner, which is known as One Table, will be held downtown in The Alley and on Newberry Street.
Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and other food, including a variety of desserts, will be served.
Entertainment will begin at 10:45 a.m.