The Survivor's of Suicide Bereavement Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the community room of Trinity on Laurens, 213 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, email BonnieAnn Fulghum at bonnie@mha-aiken.com.
Back to Basics Alcoholic Anonymous meetings are held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 962 Trail Ridge Road.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family Group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.