Aiken City Limits wrapped up on Sunday, Oct. 20 with the Sunset Soiree and Dance Party at the Carriage House Inn in downtown Aiken.
Attendees enjoyed drinks and a popup jazz lounge, led by Augusta band The Lady and The Gents.
Aiken City Limits wrapped up on Sunday, Oct. 20 with the Sunset Soiree and Dance Party at the Carriage House Inn in downtown Aiken.
Attendees enjoyed drinks and a popup jazz lounge, led by Augusta band The Lady and The Gents.
Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard.