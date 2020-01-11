Aiken residents are known for their desire to donate their time and money to help folks in need; however, the Young Philanthropists Society, which is organized by the United Way of Aiken County, offers a chance for the county’s younger demographic to get involved and get to know the area, too.
The Young Philanthropists Society includes donors who give at least $240 annually and are between the ages of 21 and 39.
“We try to use it as a way to get like-minded young people together to be involved in the community and kind of understand more of what United Way of Aiken County is trying to accomplish and what our goals are and the missions and just get people involved and invested in it,” said Emily Scotten, director of marketing for United Way of Aiken County.
Caroline Reppert, chair of the society’s steering committee, has a clear memory from one of the first events she volunteered at with United Way, and that experience has stuck with her.
Each year, United Way holds a School Tools outreach, which includes Stuff the Bus events at local Walmarts.
Reppert recalls at the Stuff the Bus event, her job was to hand out the lists of needed supplies. She said a woman quietly took a list from them, and later walked out of the store with bags filled with school supplies.
Reppert said the woman opened up and talked about her life, and mentioned a year that her children wouldn’t have gotten by without a program like School Tools.
“This is what it’s all about,” Reppert said. “We’ve all received help some way along our journey.”
The society allows its members to meet other “like-minded” people, a term that both Scotten and Reppert used.
Reppert said YPS “gives individuals the opportunity to increase their community involvement with other like-minded people and learn about nonprofits under United Way and engage in very meaningful experiences.”
Members are given the opportunity to attend both volunteer events and mix-and-mingle events.
Scotten mentioned two events coming up. At one, the society will meet at Mellow Mushroom for bingo night and “just kind of as a group get to know each other.” At another future event, the group will tour ACTS (Aiken Churches Together Serving) and then do a volunteer project.
“Aiken is a more established older community,” Scotten said, “and so the young workforce doesn’t necessarily have the familiarity with Aiken or even the financial resources that the older group has.”
She said the society gives those younger folks the opportunity to get involved, get to know Aiken, and begin growing in their contributions.
“That’s kind of what we’re looking for, is just to unite the young givers, people who have a like-mindedness about wanting to be involved in the philanthropic opportunities in their community.”
Young Philanthropists Society is one of the “affinity groups” under United Way of Aiken County.
“United Way’s Young Philanthropist Society is an important outreach to young people ages 21-39 who want to learn about the critical needs of our community, meet others in common interest, network and enjoy opportunities to volunteer,” said Sharon Rodgers, president and CPO of United Way of Aiken County.
“YPS in instrumental in supporting many of our programs and initiatives such as project VISION Day of Caring, Be a Bunny Spring Senior Outreach, School Tools and Stuff the Bus Supply Drive for our Public Schools, Fun Day All Community Event and Monster Mash Campaign Fundraiser. We hope more young, community-focused individuals will join us in living united, because united we win.”
United Way touches many lives in the community across four areas: education, income, health and healing, and assistance in crisis.
The organization’s overhead is under 10%, Scotten said, and it works hard to keep it that way.
“Our partner agencies make annual allocation requests which are vetted by our Care Councils. This process helps our partners spend more of their time meeting the needs in our community and, hopefully, less time worrying about funding,” she said.
“Sometimes, the United Way funding can even be used as seed money for grants that can help these programs be fully funded. United Way of Aiken County is about making sure that our partner agencies have the money they need, so that all of us, together, can positively impact lives here in Aiken County every day.”