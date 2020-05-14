North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit (an Air Force veteran) and Christine Quarles, serving in the Air Force Reserve, place a memorial wreath at Sunset Memorial Gardens in memory of Air Force veterans. in a December 2018 "Wreaths Across America" event.
Spectators take in the sights and sounds of the Wreaths Across America event in December 2018 in in Sunset Memorial Gardens — one of hundreds of similar events around the country in honor of deceased veterans.
Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Daughters of the Confederacy and Order of Confederate Rose are on hand in Bethany Cemetery, in Aiken, to take part in the nationwide Wreaths Across America event, in a scene from December 2018.
