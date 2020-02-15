Chandra Marshall is no stranger to moving around. She and her daughter have lived with relatives and in a series of apartments and homes, combating leaking ceilings and rising rent prices for years.
Now thanks to Aiken's Habitat for Humanity and the work of over a dozen volunteers of the 12th annual Women Build, Marshall and her daughter, Jailah Gist, 17, will finally get the one thing they've wanted for so long: their own house.
The idea of finally having their own home is still an indescribable feeling to Marshall.
"They're helping us change our life," Marshall said. "We're creating a more stable foundation that we need and deserve. The idea that there's no more rent is truly overwhelming. It's such a beautiful thing they're doing."
Over 14 women, including Marshall and Gist, got their first taste in early February of just what it takes to build a house, as well as just how much of a team effort the process encompasses.
With the instruction of 14-year Lowe's employee Gary Leach, the Feb. 1 kickoff skills clinic was the first time the Women Build participants could become acquainted with one another and learn the nuts and bolts of construction – including very basic but extremely important demonstrations such as how to properly hit a nail with a hammer.
The idea for the clinics is to let women have a chance to practice basic construction activity in a non-threatening environment and to start working together in teams, said Judy Sennett, co-chair of the Women Build Committee.
Having a building session designed primarily for women is not about excluding men, but rather engaging and empowering more women to help build houses in their communities, Sennett said.
"Culture has changed since we started the program," Sennett said. "It's not unusual now to get women to come out to work on houses."
The 2020 Women Build project will construct the 130th Habitat House built in Aiken County since Aiken County Habitat for Humanity was formed in 1988.
The skills clinics consist of four free two-hour demonstrations on Saturday mornings in February, and the actual construction work for the new Habitat home is expected to begin March 6.
The women learn throughout the sessions how to construct the base of the house, followed by how to construct walls and install sheeting, as well as how to properly measure and cut wood for construction.
During the real build, the volunteers will begin the construction of a one-story "ranch house" of approximately 1,100 square feet, with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.
The simplistic style of the house is standard for Habitat for Humanity, said Ron Patterson, Habitat’s volunteer coordinator. This home will be one of about four that Aiken Habitat for Humanity will build this year.
The bulk of the construction will be performed by the volunteer women; however, the electrical and plumbing aspects of the build will be installed by licensed contractors.
The house, upon completion, can be decorated to Marshall's and Gist's liking.
Through laughs and the pounding of hammers, the women volunteers also have the chance to grow closer and learn with and about each other.
"You really start to see these relationships building after they work together for weeks," Sennett said. "None of these women knew each other when they came to the clinics, but by the of the day they're laughing and talking, they're working as a team, they're trying new things. It has some really good benefits."
To volunteer for Aiken County Habitat for Humanity or participate in the final Women Build skills training sessions, contact Habitat for Humanity of Aiken or call 803-642-9295.
Advance registration is required for participation in the Women Build clinics.