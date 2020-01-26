Woman of the Year After Party: Celebration held in honor of Chamber's Woman of the Year By Cindy Kubovic ckubovic@aikenstandard.com Cindy Kubovic Author email Jan 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Chris Verenes, Sharon Rodgers, Richard Harmon and Clay Killian Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Stephanie Franklin, Sharon Rodgers and Keyatta Priester Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Mandy Sims and Lee Sims Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Josh Booth and Sharon Rodgers Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Sharon Rodgers and Peggy Ford Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Catina Broadwater and Anthony Broadwater Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now P.K. Hightower and Sharon Rodgers Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Sharon Rodgers and Pastor Paul Bush Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Richard Harmon and Chris Verenes Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A surprise after-party thrown at Rose Hill Estates for Sharon Rodgers, after she was crowned Woman of the Year by the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 17. Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aiken Sunday Best United Way Aiken Chamber Of Commerce Woman Of The Year After Party Cindy Kubovic Author email This Week's Circulars