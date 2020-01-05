On Dec. 5, participating businesses in downtown Aiken transformed their retail shops into wine-tasting destinations. The Aiken Downtown Development Association’s Wine Walk gave shoppers the chance to sip a variety of wines while they shopped.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.