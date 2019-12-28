During Rotary Club of Aiken meetings on Mondays, William C. “Bill” Price usually sits at a table far away from the front in Newberry Hall.

Even though he once was a president of the organization, Price prefers to be a low-key presence at the weekly gathering of community leaders.

And that pretty much is the way he’s been for much of his life.

“My husband is very reserved in many respects,” said Price’s wife, Lessie, who is an Aiken city councilwoman. “He does not seek stardom or attention. He wants to be in the background of things and support others.”

United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers joins Price at his table from time to time, and she appreciates what he has done and is still doing for the Aiken area and its residents.

“William is one of the most caring people you will ever meet,” Rodgers said. “He is a rock in the community. He’s a person you go to for advice and encouragement. He is so supportive of everybody.”

In 2003, Price was the chairman of a United Way campaign that exceeded its goal by raising just over $2.7 million.

There are other times he has stepped up into leadership positions, but Price is happiest when flying under the radar.

“You have Indians, and you have chiefs, and he would rather be an Indian helping the chief,” Lessie said.

A native of Aiken, Price is a 1960 graduate of Martha Schofield High School. While a student there, he played on two state championship basketball teams and served as a co-captain his senior year.

Price also was a talented high jumper.

Three years ago, Price was inducted into Claflin University’s Hall of Fame for his influence and achievements in education.

Price worked in the public school system for more than 30 years and held a variety of positions locally.

When he retired, he was the director of administration and operations for Area 1 in Aiken County.

Among his other roles, Price was an assistant principal at Aiken High School and the principal of Schofield Middle School.

But perhaps his most memorable job, he said, was at Freedman, a vocational school for students who struggled in traditional classrooms.

Some had intellectual disabilities and emotional issues, but others ended up there because of bad behavior.

“Believe it or not, it was one of the most enjoyable times that I had, being with those 125 kids that year,” Price said. “Shortly after I got there, I called an assembly and said to them, ‘We are going to work on some things academically, and we are going to cut out a lot of the things that you are taking advantage of.’

“For the first time, they had a junior/senior prom,” he continued, “and I took the seniors on trip to Six Flags. I think many of my colleagues thought I was crazy, but it worked out really well. The kids were ecstatic.”

Price’s career in education also included time in the private sector. He was the director of the Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School for 10 years after warning the church’s leaders that “I do not wipe noses and I do not change diapers” before being hired.

“That experience meant a lot to him,” Lessie said. “Seeing those young minds get a great foundation and a head start in their journey in life pleased him more than anything one could say.”

But because of heart attacks and other health issues, Price decided to leave that post in 2016.

“To me, the most satisfying thing now is when I run into my ex-students,” Price said. “Some of them, especially the boys, will say, ‘Hey old man, how you doing?’ I will tell them that I’m fine. I’ve also had them say, ‘I would not have made it if you had not worked with me,’ and that is very gratifying to know that someone thinks you helped them on their journey. One of the things that really makes me happy is to hear a young man say, ‘I have my own business,’ ‘I’ll be graduating with my doctorate,’ ‘I have a wife and two or three kids,’ or ‘I want to make a difference in the world.’”

As an educator, Price believed his role wasn’t just to assist his students academically.

“I also had to deal with some of the baggage that they had,” Price said.

As a child growing up in Aiken, he experienced some of their same challenges, especially from a financial standpoint.

“I was poor, but I didn’t know it because I was blessed,” Price said.

His mother, Willie Mae, did domestic work, and his father, George, was a butler. Their employers were members of Aiken’s wealthy Winter Colony, and Price’s parents traveled with them when they headed back north escaping the cold for a while.

“I stayed with my maternal grandmother, Patience Kenner,” Price said. “She raised chickens and had a little garden. She also worked for a family in downtown Aiken and sometimes she brought food home from her job.”

Kenner wanted her grandson to aim high and excel in school.

“She had a third grade education, and she always pushed me to go to college,” Price said. “‘You don’t want to have to do what I’m doing,’ she told me. It was sort of day to day with her, but she always managed to get by.”

Price caddied at local golf courses to earn money. Then he found out about a summer opportunity far away from home.

“There was a group of maybe eight or 10 older guys that were working in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the restaurants,” he said. “When I was 15, I talked my mom into allowing me to go, and of course, my grandmother hit the ceiling. But it was a good group of guy, and they made sure I didn’t get into trouble.”

Price washed dishes and made and poured coffee. He also cut slices of pies and cakes for the waitresses to serve.

“I would send what I earned, minus what I needed to pay the lady that we stayed with, to my grandmom via money order,” Price said. “When I came home, my grandmother had it, and my mother would match it. That’s how I made it though college. When I graduated, I didn’t have an ounce of debt.”

Price graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Claflin in 1964, and he pursued his education further at South Carolina State University, where he added a master’s degree to his resume.

His plan, after leaving Claflin, was to get involved in social work in Atlanta.

“I just felt like I could make a difference,” Price said.

Even though it wasn’t his major, Price had taken courses in education. A job offer from Ridge Hill High School changed his plans to head to Georgia’s capital.

Education became Price’s focus, and marriage followed.

He and his wife have five sons.

Price described their births as his proudest moments.

“I always wanted to have children of my own,” said Price, who is a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church.