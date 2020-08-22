The format has changed, so the crew at Grumpy's Sports Pub is prepared to improvise, but the Celebrity Waiter Night mission remains the same.
The annual fundraiser, which dates back to 1994, provides a substantial boost for Children's Place, an Aiken-based organization aiming to "help grow strong and resilient children and families, creating safer and healthier communities," as described on its website.
This year's Celebrity Waiter Night festivities, due to shocks relating to COVID-19, are set for Aug. 31 – a major adjustment for an event normally held on the first Monday after Mother's Day.
Randy Eblen, the owner of Grumpy's, estimates that this will be his business' seventh year on board for Celebrity Waiter Night.
"The main thing is, we're doing it a little different because we're going to be open all day, and offering our customers the opportunity to donate, during lunch as well – not just that night."
Grumpy's usually plays host, for Celebrity Waiter Night, to a company associated with the Savannah River Site, but restrictions relating to the coronavirus have squelched that possibility, forcing Eblen and his crew to exercise some creativity.
Other restaurants on board for this year's fundraiser, with a variety of indoor and outdoor dining options and curbside pickup, are Casa Bella, Newberry Hall, Whiskey Alley, Mellow Mushroom, Malia’s, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, Highland Park Grille and Village Cafe.
Peggy Ford, executive director of Children's Place, noted that event began in 1994 with the support of two restaurants, neither of which still exists: Up Your Alley and Olive Oil's.
"I love the fact ... that it keeps changing ...," Ford said. "We've gone from very formalized meals, and we got money off of the dinner itself, to where it's now the meals are sometimes informal, and all of the money goes to the restaurants, but the cost has stayed relatively close to the same thing ...
"We just now get all the tips, and then all of the hard work from all of the different groups that are helping to put it on with us, and the things that they do to be even more and more creative to raise funds."
Creativity, in the case of Grumpy's, means dine-in or to-go options, with full patio seating and limited indoor seating, Eblen said, citing "smoked chickens, pulled pork and some beef short ribs with various sides that they can order, and we'll be up on our Facebook page where people can pre-order if they want."
He added, "Even with the to-go orders, they can add a tip that will go to Children's Place. The whole night is basically to support Children's Place, so when you have a tip ... it all goes to Children's Place, and I take care of my servers."
Celebrity Waiter Night, Ford said, brings in "a little more than $100,000" in a normal year. "Some years, as much as $140,000." The Children's Place annual budget is about $2.5 million, which meant, in 2019, reaching out to 93 children and more than 350 families.
Ford, whose operation is heavily funded by the United Way, said she and her team are "really excited that the community so embraces the cause and the mission of helping us deliver services to children and families."
Among the major sponsors of this year's festivities are Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Floyd and Green Jewelers, Savannah River Remediation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Corsica Technologies, Aiken Pest Control, Owens Corning, Maxwell Law Firm and the Aiken Standard.
Children's Place is based at 310 Barnwell Ave. N.E., and more information is available on the Children's Place website or by calling at 803-641-4144.
Referring to her facility as a whole, she added, "It's an exciting place to be. I think Aiken is unique in that the whole Aiken community gets behind it, and that includes all of the towns around it, because we get our children from all over the county, and we serve children and families even into the surrounding counties now, so that's exciting, and of course then, the pandemic is making it truly a unique year."
Ford, acknowledging the event's postponement to Aug. 31, said, "We thought by then maybe the pandemic would have died out over the summer. We were really hopeful, and of course, this virus decided not to go away."