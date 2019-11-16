This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 28 through Nov. 8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

312 Magnolia Lake Court – $632,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Magnolia Lake Court

Sale date: 10/29/2019

385 Anderson Pond Road – $595,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hollow Creek

Sale date: 10/30/2019

714 W. Pleasant Colony Drive S.W. – $245,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve

Sale date: 10/29/2019

464 Arrington Ave. – $484,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammond's Ferry

Sale date: 10/31/2019

3422 Summit Drive – $395,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall

Sale date: 11/1/2019

236 Horry St. S.E. – $330,000

Aiken 2980101

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 10/28/2019

1073 Arborgate Lane – $298,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit

Sale date: 10/31/2019

