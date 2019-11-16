This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 28 through Nov. 8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
312 Magnolia Lake Court – $632,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Magnolia Lake Court
Sale date: 10/29/2019
385 Anderson Pond Road – $595,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hollow Creek
Sale date: 10/30/2019
714 W. Pleasant Colony Drive S.W. – $245,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve
Sale date: 10/29/2019
464 Arrington Ave. – $484,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammond's Ferry
Sale date: 10/31/2019
3422 Summit Drive – $395,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall
Sale date: 11/1/2019
236 Horry St. S.E. – $330,000
Aiken 2980101
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 10/28/2019
1073 Arborgate Lane – $298,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit
Sale date: 10/31/2019