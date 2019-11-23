This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 8-14.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
5180 Farmstead Drive – $850,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe
Sale date: 11/8/2019
146 Silver Meadow Court – $420,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Silver Meadows
Sale date: 11/12/2019
3107 Champagne Drive – $390,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Vale
Sale date: 11/12/2019
152 Winged Elm Circle – $368,850
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 17/7/2019
1986 Sunshine Circle – $269,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Chukker Creek Farms
Sale date: 11/7/2019
136 Sperrin Circle – $239,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Stratford Hall
Sale date: 11/8/2019
6 Oakland Hills St. – $230,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 11/8/2019