This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 8-14.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

5180 Farmstead Drive – $850,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe

Sale date: 11/8/2019

146 Silver Meadow Court – $420,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Silver Meadows

Sale date: 11/12/2019

3107 Champagne Drive – $390,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Vale

Sale date: 11/12/2019

152 Winged Elm Circle – $368,850

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 17/7/2019

1986 Sunshine Circle – $269,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Chukker Creek Farms

Sale date: 11/7/2019

136 Sperrin Circle – $239,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Stratford Hall

Sale date: 11/8/2019

6 Oakland Hills St. – $230,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 11/8/2019

 

Tags