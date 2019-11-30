This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 14-21.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
772 Silos Road – $850,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Sweet Gum Farm
Sale date: 11/15/2019
139 Balfour Court – $490,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 11/14/2019
210 Springhouse Drive – $390,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Vale
Sale date: 11/15/2019
1008 Earlmont Drive – $325,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 11/15/2019
832 Calhoun Place S.E. – $295,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Whitehall
Sale date: 11/18/2019
136 Hillhead Court – $259,655
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 11/18/2019
791 Big Pine Road – $234,915
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Chanticleer
Sale date: 11/14/2019