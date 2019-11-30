This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 14-21.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

772 Silos Road – $850,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Sweet Gum Farm

Sale date: 11/15/2019

139 Balfour Court – $490,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 11/14/2019

210 Springhouse Drive – $390,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Vale

Sale date: 11/15/2019

1008 Earlmont Drive – $325,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 11/15/2019

832 Calhoun Place S.E. – $295,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Whitehall

Sale date: 11/18/2019

136 Hillhead Court – $259,655

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 11/18/2019

791 Big Pine Road – $234,915

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Chanticleer

Sale date: 11/14/2019

