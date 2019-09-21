This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 6-12.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

20 Woodmont Court – $207,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Gatewood

Sale date: 9/9/2019

172 Cottonwood Court – $186,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Walnut Grove

Sale date: 9/10/2019

1081 Willow Woods Drive – $180,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Willow Woods

Sale date: 9/9/2019

3318 Greymoor Circle – $179,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run Greymoor Station

Sale date: 9/6/2019

637 Brewer Drive – $168,800

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Pines at White Pond

Sale date: 9/6/2019

2142 Bonneville Circle – $162,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run

Sale date: 9/9/2019

1457 Lyon Drive – $157,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Dartmoor Woods

Sale date: 9/6/2019

