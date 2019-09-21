This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 6-12.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
20 Woodmont Court – $207,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Gatewood
Sale date: 9/9/2019
172 Cottonwood Court – $186,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Walnut Grove
Sale date: 9/10/2019
1081 Willow Woods Drive – $180,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Willow Woods
Sale date: 9/9/2019
3318 Greymoor Circle – $179,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run Greymoor Station
Sale date: 9/6/2019
637 Brewer Drive – $168,800
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Pines at White Pond
Sale date: 9/6/2019
2142 Bonneville Circle – $162,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run
Sale date: 9/9/2019
1457 Lyon Drive – $157,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Dartmoor Woods
Sale date: 9/6/2019