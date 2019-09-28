This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 13-19.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
828 River Bluff Road – $460,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 9/13/2019
146 Kenilworth Drive – $290,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place West
Sale date: 9/13/2019
1734 Huckleberry Drive – $244,250
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Huckleberry Farms
Sale date: 9/18/2019
168 Cottonwood Court – $185,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Walnut Grove
Sale date: 9/13/2019
568 Tess Street – $177,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Midland Pines
Sale date: 9/18/2019
118 Royal Oak Court – $170,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Grand Oaks
Sale date: 9/13/2019
732 W. Rollingwood Road S.W. – $152,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall
Sale date: 9/16/2019