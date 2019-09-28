This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 13-19.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

828 River Bluff Road – $460,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 9/13/2019

146 Kenilworth Drive – $290,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place West

Sale date: 9/13/2019

1734 Huckleberry Drive – $244,250

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Huckleberry Farms

Sale date: 9/18/2019

168 Cottonwood Court – $185,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Walnut Grove

Sale date: 9/13/2019

568 Tess Street – $177,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Midland Pines

Sale date: 9/18/2019

118 Royal Oak Court – $170,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Grand Oaks

Sale date: 9/13/2019

732 W. Rollingwood Road S.W. – $152,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall

Sale date: 9/16/2019

 

