This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 20-26.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

175 Bairwood Road - $507,500

Windsor 29856

Sale date: 9/23/2019 

393 Barnard Ave. S.E. - $315,000

Aiken 29801

Sale date: 9/20/2019

162 Gustave Court - $295,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands 2

Sale date: 9/20/2019 

240 Plantation Drive - $252,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 9/23/2019

127 Claridge St. - $245,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place West

Sale date: 9/20/2019

3 Green Forest Court - $244,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Knollwood

Sale date: 9/23/2019 

834 Brandy Road S.E. - $231,900

Aiken 29801

Sale date: 9/23/2019

