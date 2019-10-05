This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 20-26.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
175 Bairwood Road - $507,500
Windsor 29856
Sale date: 9/23/2019
393 Barnard Ave. S.E. - $315,000
Aiken 29801
Sale date: 9/20/2019
162 Gustave Court - $295,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands 2
Sale date: 9/20/2019
240 Plantation Drive - $252,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 9/23/2019
127 Claridge St. - $245,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place West
Sale date: 9/20/2019
3 Green Forest Court - $244,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Knollwood
Sale date: 9/23/2019
834 Brandy Road S.E. - $231,900
Aiken 29801
Sale date: 9/23/2019