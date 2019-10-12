This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1080 Quarry Pass – $650,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 9/30/2019

836 New Bridge Road – $485,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo

Sale date: 9/27/2019

159 Enclave Drive – $462,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside The Enclave

Sale date: 9/27/2019

171 Pinyon Pine Loop – $416,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Pine Glen The Reserve

Sale date: 9/30/2019

182 Foxhound Run S.W. – $378,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook at the Reserve

Sale date: 9/27/2019

805 South Boundary Ave. S.E. – $300,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 9/27/2019

3324 Maplewood Drive – $222,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Palmetto Place

Sale date: 9/27/2019

