This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1080 Quarry Pass – $650,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 9/30/2019
836 New Bridge Road – $485,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo
Sale date: 9/27/2019
159 Enclave Drive – $462,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside The Enclave
Sale date: 9/27/2019
171 Pinyon Pine Loop – $416,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Pine Glen The Reserve
Sale date: 9/30/2019
182 Foxhound Run S.W. – $378,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook at the Reserve
Sale date: 9/27/2019
805 South Boundary Ave. S.E. – $300,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 9/27/2019
3324 Maplewood Drive – $222,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Palmetto Place
Sale date: 9/27/2019