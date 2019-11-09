This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 22-31.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

522 Coker Springs Road S.W. – $1,100,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 10/24/2019

206 Waverly Lane – $420,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit

Sale date: 10/22/2019

128 Red Cedar Road S.W. – $370,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside The Reserve

Sale date: 10/24/2019

124 Savannah Drive – $300,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 10/24/2019

3463 Banks Mill Road – $277,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Aiken

Sale date: 10/15/2019

620 Ashbury Drive – $275,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 10/23/2019

7892 Canary Lake Road – $249,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Canary Village Lakes

Sale date: 10/23/2019

