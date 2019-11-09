This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 22-31.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
522 Coker Springs Road S.W. – $1,100,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 10/24/2019
206 Waverly Lane – $420,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit
Sale date: 10/22/2019
128 Red Cedar Road S.W. – $370,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside The Reserve
Sale date: 10/24/2019
124 Savannah Drive – $300,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 10/24/2019
3463 Banks Mill Road – $277,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Aiken
Sale date: 10/15/2019
620 Ashbury Drive – $275,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 10/23/2019
7892 Canary Lake Road – $249,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Canary Village Lakes
Sale date: 10/23/2019