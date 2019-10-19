This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 3-10.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
143 Corona Run – $323,070
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 10/04/2019
180 Kemper Downs Drive – $198,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Kemper Downs
Sale date: 10/03/2019
625 Boone Court – $195,100
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run Greymoor Station
Sale date: 10/03/2019
117 Summerwood Way – $181,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Surrey Woods
Sale date: 10/08/2019
354 Bedford Place S.W. – $166,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Sandstone
Sale date: 10/03/2019
1467 Willow Woods Drive – $165,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Willow Woods
Sale date: 10/07/2019
907 Valley View St. – $155,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Potter Sub Area
Sale date: 10/07/2019