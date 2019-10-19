This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 3-10.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

143 Corona Run – $323,070

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 10/04/2019

180 Kemper Downs Drive – $198,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Kemper Downs

Sale date: 10/03/2019

625 Boone Court – $195,100

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run Greymoor Station

Sale date: 10/03/2019

117 Summerwood Way – $181,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Surrey Woods

Sale date: 10/08/2019

354 Bedford Place S.W. – $166,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Sandstone

Sale date: 10/03/2019

1467 Willow Woods Drive – $165,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Willow Woods

Sale date: 10/07/2019

907 Valley View St. – $155,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Potter Sub Area

Sale date: 10/07/2019

