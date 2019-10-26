This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 9-17.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
26 Crystal Lake Drive – $439,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry
Sale date: 10/11/2019
3320 Forest Drive N.W. – $285,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall
Sale date: 10/10/2019
223 Fioli Circle – $232,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge
Sale date: 10/11/2019
778 Boardman Road S.E. – $182,400
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Dunbarton Oaks
Sale date: 10/11/2019
112 Sudlow Ridge Road – $140,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Sudlow Ridge
Sale date: 10/09/2019
1201½ Pine Drive N.W. – $120,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Wicklow Heights
Sale date: 10/09/2019
189 Kendallwood Court – $118,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Sable Chase
Sale date: 10/09/2019