This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 9-17.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

26 Crystal Lake Drive – $439,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry

Sale date: 10/11/2019

3320 Forest Drive N.W. – $285,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall

Sale date: 10/10/2019

223 Fioli Circle – $232,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge

Sale date: 10/11/2019

778 Boardman Road S.E. – $182,400

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Dunbarton Oaks

Sale date: 10/11/2019

112 Sudlow Ridge Road – $140,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Sudlow Ridge

Sale date: 10/09/2019

1201½ Pine Drive N.W. – $120,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Wicklow Heights

Sale date: 10/09/2019

189 Kendallwood Court – $118,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Sable Chase

Sale date: 10/09/2019

