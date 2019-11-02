This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 16-24.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1112 Earlmont Drive – $415,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 10/16/2019

332 Ashley Court – $286,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek

Sale date: 10/16/2019

111 Hillhead Court – $277,117

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 10/16/2019

109 E. Martintown Road – $165,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: NA Georgia Ave

Sale date: 10/15/2019

2123 Bonneville Circle – $154,400

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run

Sale date: 10/15/2019

1146 Carriage Drive S.E. – $118,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Laurel Oaks

Sale date: 10/16/2019

3 Summit Commons Court – $112,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: The Summit Commons

Sale date: 10/15/2019

 

