This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 16-24.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1112 Earlmont Drive – $415,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 10/16/2019
332 Ashley Court – $286,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek
Sale date: 10/16/2019
111 Hillhead Court – $277,117
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 10/16/2019
109 E. Martintown Road – $165,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: NA Georgia Ave
Sale date: 10/15/2019
2123 Bonneville Circle – $154,400
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run
Sale date: 10/15/2019
1146 Carriage Drive S.E. – $118,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Laurel Oaks
Sale date: 10/16/2019
3 Summit Commons Court – $112,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: The Summit Commons
Sale date: 10/15/2019