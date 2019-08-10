This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 26 - Aug. 1.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
212 Hartwell Drive - $270,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 7/31/2019
246 Gustave Court - $259,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands 2
Sale date: 7/26/2019
921 Calhoun Place SE - $250,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Whitehall
Sale date: 7/26/2019
111 Crescent Court - $241,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: The Summit
Sale date: 7/26/2019
813 Hickory Ridge Road SW - $214,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge
Sale date: 7/30/2019
3008 Calli Crossing Drive - $198,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Sage Creek The Crossing
Sale date: 7/29/2019
619 Old Walnut Bridge Road - $197,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Walnut Grove
Sale date: 7/30/2019