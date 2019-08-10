This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 26 - Aug. 1.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 

212 Hartwell Drive - $270,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 7/31/2019 

246 Gustave Court - $259,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands 2

Sale date: 7/26/2019 

921 Calhoun Place SE - $250,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Whitehall 

Sale date: 7/26/2019 

111 Crescent Court - $241,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: The Summit

Sale date: 7/26/2019 

813 Hickory Ridge Road SW - $214,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge

Sale date: 7/30/2019

3008 Calli Crossing Drive - $198,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Sage Creek The Crossing

Sale date: 7/29/2019 

619 Old Walnut  Bridge Road - $197,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Walnut Grove

Sale date: 7/30/2019

Tags