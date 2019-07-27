This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 12 - July 18.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
16 Crystal Lake Drive - $600,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammond's Ferry
Sale date: 7/12/2019
867 Starbuck Drive - $337,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2
Sale date: 7/15/2019
201 Englewood Road S.W. - $233,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 7/12/2019
1832 Pisgah Road - $207,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Martintowne
Sale date: 7/12/2019
1123 Audubon Road - $190,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Lakewood-Clearwater
Sale date: 7/12/2019
402 Old Tory Trail - $150,000
Aiken 29801
Sale date: 7/12/2019
605 Laurel Drive - $147,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Gregg Park Subdivision
Sale date: 7/12/2019