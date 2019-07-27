This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 12 - July 18.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 

16 Crystal Lake Drive - $600,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammond's Ferry

Sale date: 7/12/2019 

867 Starbuck Drive - $337,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2

Sale date: 7/15/2019

201 Englewood Road S.W. - $233,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake 

Sale date: 7/12/2019

1832 Pisgah Road - $207,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Martintowne

Sale date: 7/12/2019 

1123 Audubon Road - $190,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Lakewood-Clearwater

Sale date: 7/12/2019 

402 Old Tory Trail - $150,000

Aiken 29801

Sale date: 7/12/2019 

605 Laurel Drive - $147,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Gregg Park Subdivision

Sale date: 7/12/2019 

