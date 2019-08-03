This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 19 - July 25.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 

1100 Grasmere Court - $548,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cullum Farms

Sale date: 7/19/2019 

6019 Fingle Glen Court - $320,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Brookshire Meadows

Sale date: 7/19/2019

2072 Edgefield Highway - $300,000

Aiken 29801

Sale date: 7/19/2019 

161 Adams Branch Road - $285,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place

Sale date: 7/22/2019

147 Golden Pond Court - $254,200

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek on Golden Pond

Sale date: 7/19/2019

621 Big Branch Road - $215,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Blackjack Plantation

Sale date: 7/22/2019

1001 Holliday Drive - $212,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammond Hills

Sale date: 7/19/2019

Tags