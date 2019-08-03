This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 19 - July 25.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1100 Grasmere Court - $548,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cullum Farms
Sale date: 7/19/2019
6019 Fingle Glen Court - $320,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Brookshire Meadows
Sale date: 7/19/2019
2072 Edgefield Highway - $300,000
Aiken 29801
Sale date: 7/19/2019
161 Adams Branch Road - $285,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place
Sale date: 7/22/2019
147 Golden Pond Court - $254,200
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek on Golden Pond
Sale date: 7/19/2019
621 Big Branch Road - $215,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Blackjack Plantation
Sale date: 7/22/2019
1001 Holliday Drive - $212,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammond Hills
Sale date: 7/19/2019