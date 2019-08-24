This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 9-15.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

542 Riding Ridge Court - $415,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 8/9/2019

104 Red Cedar Road – $365,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Reserve at Woodside

Sale date: 8/9/2019

318 Natures Lane – $272,863

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Retreat at Crystal Lake

Sale date: 8/13/2019

208 Summer Creek Drive – $266,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Summercreek

Sale date: 8/9/2019

326 Old Thicket Place – $254,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Beaver Creek

Sale date: 8/9/2019

248 Khaki Court – $239,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Springstone Villas

Sale date: 8/9/2019

618 The Village East Circle – $219,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Village East at Sage Creek

Sale date: 8/12/2019

 

