This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 9-15.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
542 Riding Ridge Court - $415,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 8/9/2019
104 Red Cedar Road – $365,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Reserve at Woodside
Sale date: 8/9/2019
318 Natures Lane – $272,863
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Retreat at Crystal Lake
Sale date: 8/13/2019
208 Summer Creek Drive – $266,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Summercreek
Sale date: 8/9/2019
326 Old Thicket Place – $254,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek
Sale date: 8/9/2019
248 Khaki Court – $239,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Springstone Villas
Sale date: 8/9/2019
618 The Village East Circle – $219,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Village East at Sage Creek
Sale date: 8/12/2019