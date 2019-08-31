This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 16-22.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1731 Citation Drive – $460,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Fox Chase
Sale date: 8/16/2019
230 Longstreet Xing – $230,000
Aiken 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place
Sale date: 8/16/2019
112 Landing Drive – $225,000
Aiken 29841
Neighborhood: The Landing at River Club
Sale date: 8/16/2019
637 Wickham Drive – $221,500
Aiken 29829
Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek
Sale date: 8/16/2019
5102 Nokesville Circle – $210,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cornerstone
Sale date: 8/16/2019
1715 Lundee Drive – $176,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Briarcliff
Sale date: 8/16/2019
108 Champion Pine Lane – $129,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hamilton Crossing
Sale date: 8/16/2019