This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 16-22.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1731 Citation Drive – $460,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Fox Chase

Sale date: 8/16/2019

230 Longstreet Xing – $230,000

Aiken 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place

Sale date: 8/16/2019

112 Landing Drive – $225,000

Aiken 29841

Neighborhood: The Landing at River Club

Sale date: 8/16/2019

637 Wickham Drive – $221,500

Aiken 29829

Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek

Sale date: 8/16/2019

5102 Nokesville Circle – $210,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cornerstone

Sale date: 8/16/2019

1715 Lundee Drive – $176,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Briarcliff

Sale date: 8/16/2019

108 Champion Pine Lane – $129,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hamilton Crossing

Sale date: 8/16/2019

Tags