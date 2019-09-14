This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 29-Sept. 5.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
166 Hodges Bay drive – $234,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 8/31/2019
198 Cheltenham Drive – $217,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Exeter
Sale date: 8/29/2019
5149 Fairmont Drive – $195,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek
Sale date: 9/3/2019
3161 Camden Way – $182,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Camden
Sale date: 8/29/2019
181 Duncan Road – $148,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Laurel Hills Subdivision
Sale date: 8/30/2019
126 Trailwood Ave. – $139,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Robinwood
Sale date: 8/30/2019
758 W. Martintown Road – $128,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Lakewood
Sale date: 8/30/2019