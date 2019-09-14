This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 29-Sept. 5.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

166 Hodges Bay drive – $234,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 8/31/2019

198 Cheltenham Drive – $217,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Exeter

Sale date: 8/29/2019

5149 Fairmont Drive – $195,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek

Sale date: 9/3/2019

3161 Camden Way – $182,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Camden

Sale date: 8/29/2019

181 Duncan Road – $148,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Laurel Hills Subdivision

Sale date: 8/30/2019

126 Trailwood Ave. – $139,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Robinwood

Sale date: 8/30/2019

758 W. Martintown Road – $128,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Lakewood

Sale date: 8/30/2019

