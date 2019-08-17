This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 2 - Aug. 8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

255 Chestnut Brown Court - $675,000

Warrenville 29851

Neighborhood: Kings Ridge 

Sale date: 8/5/2019

439 Bellingham Drive - $452,000

Bech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch 

Sale date: 8/5/2019 

206 Ascot Drive - $390,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Spring Stone 

Sale date: 8/2/2019

50 Chinkapin Court S.W. - $380,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak 

Sale date: 8/2/2019

529 Haddington Way - $365,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek 

Sale date: 8/6/2019 

149 Sporthorse Lane - $325,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek 

Sale date: 8/5/2019 

125 Vivion Drive - $310,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Westwood 

Sale date: 8/2/2019 

Tags