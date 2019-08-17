This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 2 - Aug. 8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
255 Chestnut Brown Court - $675,000
Warrenville 29851
Neighborhood: Kings Ridge
Sale date: 8/5/2019
439 Bellingham Drive - $452,000
Bech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 8/5/2019
206 Ascot Drive - $390,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Spring Stone
Sale date: 8/2/2019
50 Chinkapin Court S.W. - $380,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak
Sale date: 8/2/2019
529 Haddington Way - $365,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 8/6/2019
149 Sporthorse Lane - $325,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 8/5/2019
125 Vivion Drive - $310,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Westwood
Sale date: 8/2/2019