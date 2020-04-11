Young people in Crosland Park have had a consistent advocate in their neighborhood over the past several years, with the establishment of Agape Children and Christian Ministries.
The nonprofit organization, based on the biblical concept of agape as “God’s love” or “unconditional love,” has its center of operations at 1185 Alderman St., where the focus is on teaching, interacting and ministering to young people “to promote safe, positive and God-driven lifestyles."
The organization largely has its roots in the efforts of Leolalinda Plameras, a retired nurse who won high honors for her service in Doctors Hospital’s intensive-care unit. She bought the house, which was riddled with bullet holes, and it plays host to youth fellowship on Tuesday afternoons, after school.
Bible study, meals and a variety of educational activities are on the weekly agenda, although activities are on hold for now, due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions. One gathering included a cooking lesson provided by Clemson's extension service, and Panera Bread is among the program's boosters, providing food for thought and body alike.
Volunteer Artistine Simmons, a Kitchings Mill resident, said plenty of emphasis goes into encouraging the Agape kids to open up with regard to whatever problems they may be facing at the moment.
"We love the kids," she said.
Agape is "going fine," she added, with programs and attendance varying from week to week, but kids loving the chance to attend. Highlights include a Christmas dinner and the opportunity for kids to go shopping for Christmas gifts, with each participant being given a $25 gift certificate. One another occasion, the crew joined a neighborhood-wide effort to help clean up Crosland Park.
“We’ve seen a lot of salvations – people getting saved – and … one child told us they like to come there because they feel safe there,” said the Rev. Bill Jefferson, Agape’s assistant director.
“A lot of organizations have come into Crosland Park, but they haven’t stayed, and so therefore the children didn’t continue to come. We came in and have been there since 2016, and the numbers are sometimes more than we can handle.”
Jefferson said Plameras shows the young people “nothing but love” and is tremendously gifted in terms of remembering people’s names. “We don’t have any particular curriculum, but we just love on them and … several of them have given their lives to the Lord.”
Among the adult visitors so far has been Cynthia Mitchell, the Aiken Department of Public Safety's community services coordinator.
She said Aiken Agape's efforts are in harmony with the department's guiding principle that "we're better together." She added, "We're very thankful to have Agape as a part of our community."
Roger Rollins, chairman of Agape’s board of directors, said the young guests’ behavior has improved greatly since the program was established, and instruction has occasionally focused on such things as “the basics of manners.”
Jefferson, recalling the young visitors in the first few months, made similar comments. "They were out of control, and slowly but surely, we just loved the devil out of them – 'Yes, ma'am; No, sir,' etc., sitting down at a table and learning about Jesus," he said. "It's really been a phenomenal change."
Getting other organizations on board at the house has been “a bit of a struggle,” in Rollins’ assessment. “We’d love to have more churches involved and helping out. It’s an opportunity for them to reach out.”