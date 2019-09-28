The Aiken Technical College Foundation is asking visitors to put their "glad rags" on for this year's 1920s-themed Giving Gala.
The foundation has held a fundraising gala each year since 2007 with proceeds going toward ATC Foundation scholarships, said Mary Commons, resource development director for the ATC Foundation.
For the past two years, each gala has held a theme. This year's theme will be a 1920s Speakeasy Soiree. The event will be held at Woodside Plantation Country Club on Oct. 4 from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
"It helps get our name out there that we're a viable college within the community," Commons said. "Our students come here, and we can put them right to work."
The evening will consist of a reception, heavy hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, casino games, raffle giveaways and a live auction, Commons said.
Upon entering, guests will be handed $1,000 in play money for casino games, a raffle ticket and two drink tokens.
"Put your glad rags on and come out to have some fun while supporting the college and students," Commons said.
Since its establishment in 1977, the foundation has helped aid in student success by providing scholarships to students, providing professional development, contributing funds to building campus facilities and assisting in program development and expansion.
Commons said ATC's tuition is affordable, but students can still struggle with getting financial aid.
During her 20-year tenure as director, Commons said the number of scholarships offered by the foundation has grown.
In 2018, the Foundation awarded 205 scholarships totaling up to $137,500.
The foundation has over 100 scholarships available including 50 $1,000 scholarships available to high school seniors at Aiken County public schools.
ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said last year's gala raised over $19,000 for the foundation's scholarships.
"The foundation is a vital part of providing scholarships to help our students defray the cost of higher education," Mahan said. "The Giving Gala is our signature fundraiser. It's become something we look forward to each year; and we hope the public does, too."
Tickets for the event can be purchased online with tickets at $75 a piece.
Commons also encourages all interested students to apply for ATC Foundation scholarships online at atcf.awardspring.com.
The application deadline is on March 1, 2020.