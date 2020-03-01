Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness held its Up & Atom breakfast forum Feb. 20 at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken.
Mike Budney, Savannah River Site manager, presented the "State of SRS" to the group.
CNTA is a local nonprofit.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.