The Aiken County Historical Museum on Aug. 2, hosted the grand opening reception of the Cecil Williams photography exhibit titled "Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery."
Williams, who was in attendance, was also signing copies of his latest book, “Unforgettable.”
The exhibit contains 40 black-and-white photographs taken by Williams throughout the '50s, '60s and '70s. The photographs largely pertain to the Civil Rights movement in South Carolina.
The exhibit will be available for viewing at the museum until Oct. 7. Then it will move to the Etherredge Center on the USC Aiken campus.
Williams will be back in Aiken on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. at the AECOM Center in downtown. He will be the guest speaker for the Aiken County Historical Society’s fall general meeting.
The topic will be about his career and the Civil Rights movement in South Carolina, which he captured with his photography. A reception and book signing will follow. The meeting is free and open to the public.