Set and loaded in the blocks is where a runner is waiting for the bang of the gun to begin their race.
“True to Your Sole actually started on a track field with me and Denzell back at South Aiken,” said Marcus Schoultz, True to Your Sole co-founder. “It was an idea that we had of how we could bring together older generations and younger generations using sneakers.”
True to Your Sole is a nonprofit organization, founded by Denzell Washington and Schoultz, aimed to give children the knowledge needed to advance their futures along with a pair of shoes to walk that purpose out.
“We used sneakers to make something very positive,” Washington said. “Who would’ve known that sneakers would carry us for 9 years. This is about showing the younger generations that you can empower through your interest, and your interest may be shoes or may be something else.”
In its first year of operation, True to Your Sole gave out 10 pairs of shoes. In 2018, it raffled off more than 150 pairs of sneakers to children at a back-to-school drive.
The True to Your Sole 2019 Extravaganza offered STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), school supplies and approximately 170 pairs of free sneakers.
“What a lot of people don’t know is when we first started True to Your Sole, we were buying the shoes out of our own pockets to give to the kids," Washington said. "We were both working at Food Lion.”
The two T-Breds later included a Hornet former track runner, Christopher Emanuel, into the True to Your Sole operation. Emanuel founded the Sky Is The Limit Foundation in 2015.
According to its website, the Sky Is The Limit organization is dedicated to educating, empowering and equipping "fathers, families and professionals by providing information about nonmaterial paternity, parental rights and adoption “in relation to the Responsible Father Registry.”
“It is an honor being a part of True to Your Sole,” Emanuel said. “Back in 2014, I was blessed to have the opportunity to have my first speaking engagement with True to Your Sole; and throughout our brotherhood with running track and our journeys, it was only right for us to collaborate.”
This mastermind group has continued to give back throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
True to Your Sole arranged to give school supplies to North Aiken Elementary, JD Lever Elementary and Warrenville Elementary in early August. The school supplies were sponsored by SRP Federal Credit Union, LaDonna Armstrong and the True to Your Sole family.
As of now, the organization's shoe raffle is postponed until December; however, depending on the pandemic, it may be postponed until next year.
“Without God we would not be where we are today, and we are just living in our calling,” Emanuel said. “We’re focused on what we call collaborative achievement relationships with True to Your Sole and Sky Is The Limit. Together, we are able to show unification, like that of a symphony.”
The pandemic didn’t stop The Schoultz, Wiley, Washington Ambition Scholarship. For the past four years, the group has given out the scholarship to encourage students to go to school or find a trade.
“When we were in school, I really feel like we didn’t have this type of opportunity, or it wasn’t presented to us in this way,” Washington said. “With us doing this scholarship, even if it’s not our scholarship that they win, it gives the kids the opportunity, and it gives them the mindset to go out and look for these different types of scholarships.”
Washington and Schoultz no longer work at Food Lion, and they no longer buy shoes with funds out of their own pockets for the raffle. After six years of asking Vans and Nike to sponsor the shoe giveaway, in the seventh year, Vans became the sponsor. Until this day, Vans is still the sponsor of the raffle.
To learn more about True To Your Sole's philanthropic activities and how to help, visit its Facebook page.
Washington reminds the community that this journey is a distance run and not a 100-meter dash.
“We have gotten a lot of, 'Nos.'” Washington said. “I think some people that are just starting out in an organization where they are going to need help from other people; a 'No' could turn them around.”
Washington paused to take a breath.
“Do not let a 'No' turn you around. One person tells you 'No,' then you might have five more people tell you 'Yes' after that. You have to keep pressing.”