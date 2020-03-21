Polo, real estate and family are the three pillars in the life of Tom Biddle, who has lived in Aiken since 1969.

“I came here because of polo, and I’m very happy I stayed,” he said. “I’ve had a wonderful marriage, I raised two good boys, and my real estate business has been successful.”

Married to his wife, Linda, for more than 50 years, Biddle is a native of Chicago, Illinois.

He was a center on Illinois College’s football team, and, afterward, he coached a high school football squad for two years.

Then Biddle served in the U.S. Army for a couple of years. He was based at Fort Knox in Kentucky and also in Korea, where he spent much of his time on temporary duty playing football.

“When I came back to Illinois, that’s when I started playing polo,” said Biddle, joining his father, who was a pharmacist, as a competitor in the sport.

Biddle had enjoyed horseback riding as child, and polo offered an even bigger and more exciting challenge.

The best of Tom Biddle • Date and place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, May 19, 1938

“It’s a form of risk exercise, which means you get an adrenaline rush,” he said. “And, of course, there are the horses. If you don’t appreciate what they do, there is no reason to be involved in the sport. I believe they are the most diverse of all equine athletes. They are asked to do everything – stop, run and bump into other horses.”

Biddle also worked for Johnson & Johnson as a management trainee and later was a chemical salesman for Nalco, which took him to Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I got to where I was handling some customers down here, and one was the Graniteville Company,” said Biddle, who married his wife, Linda, in 1967. “I had been to Aiken, and I decided that this was where I wanted to raise a family.”

Polo was a well-established sport in Aiken. Since 1882, there had been games at Whitney Field, so plenty of locals shared Biddle’s enthusiasm for the sport.

“Aiken is where I seriously started playing polo,” Biddle said. “The old families who played polo were here – the Bostwicks and the Coreys along with the Boyds and Mannings from Columbia. There also were a few people, mostly from the Boston area, who came down here to spend the winter.”

Biddle joined the Aiken Polo Club.

“I ended up being in charge of paying the bills and things like that,” said Biddle, who also served on the organization’s board for many years.

In his prime as a player, he had a 3-goal handicap outdoors and a 4-goal handicap indoors.

When the Aiken Triple Crown needed a replacement for the Aiken Harness Races, Biddle worked with Randy Warrick, who was USC Aiken’s athletic director, to develop Pacers and Polo, which made its debut in 2004.

“In my opinion, polo should have been part of the Triple Crown all along,” Biddle said. “Polo started on Whitney Field long before they ever thought about the Aiken Trials and the Steeplechase.”

From 2007 to 2011, Biddle was the chairman of the U.S. Polo Association, which is the sport’s national governing body.

Today, he serves on the board of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the association’s licensing and broadcasting programs.

Biddle also is the father of two sons – Tommy and Bradley – who pursued polo as a profession.

Tommy was on the team that won the U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2012. His highest handicaps were 10 goals outdoors and eight indoors, and he continues to compete at a high level in the sport.

Bradley also played polo and now is the arena umpire director for the U.S. Polo Association.

“I am proud of what they both have accomplished,” Biddle said. “Watching Tommy win the U.S. Open was pretty special.”

As for Biddle, his polo playing days are in the past.

“I stopped, I want to say, 10 years ago,” he said. “A very good friend of mine, who I played polo all over the United States with, he fell and broke his neck and became a quadriplegic. Eventually, he died of pneumonia, and that’s when I said, ‘OK, enough is enough.’

“I broke my neck in 1982, and I’m fine,” he added. “I came back from it. But in equestrian sports, when you begin to lose your balance, it’s time to think about doing something else.”

Not long after Biddle moved to Aiken more than 50 years ago, he left Nalco to try his skills as a salesman in the real estate market.

“Well, essentially, one of the people I had been playing polo with hired me,” Biddle said. “Then I bought my first piece of property, and I said, ‘I can’t be working for someone else and be developing this property.’”

He opened Biddle Realty in 1972, and became a major force locally in land sales and the planning of neighborhoods and subdivisions. Those developments included Chukker Creek, Quail Hollow, North Ridge, Northbrook, Mallet Hill and Exeter.

“I was one of the original partners in Cedar Creek, and I’m the one that sold the Woodside Plantation property to Palmetto Federal,” Biddle said.

He also launched another successful business, B&H Self Storage.

Biddle has served on the Aiken County Public Service Authority, Aiken County Planning Commission and Aiken County Transportation Committee.

Even though he is 81, Biddle hasn’t retired from real estate.

“I’m still selling property for other people, but right now, I’m concentrating on the properties that I own because I still haven’t disposed of them yet,” Biddle said. “My wife wants me to retire, but then I would have to sit at home, and I don’t want to do that.”