On October 6th the Historic Aiken Foundation held its annual membership meeting at the Aiken County Historical Museum. Author Bill Fitzpatrick presented a program on his latest book entitled, "South Carolina's Sacred Spaces." Fitzpatrick's talk focused on old church properties in South Carolina that need restoration/stabilization before they deteriorate to a point where they can't be saved. All funds from the sale of his books go to a dedicated fund for saving old church structures in SC. You may purchase his book on Amazon. A reception was held following the program.
A highlight of the meeting was when the Foundation gave a Lifetime Achievement Award to Nancy Wilds for all of her historic preservation work in Aiken.