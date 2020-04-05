The Gifting Tree Foundation held its third annual Aiken Oyster Roast on Saturday, March 7, at the Lewis Wise Exhibit Building on the Aiken Jaycee Fairgrounds.

The event was a complete sellout – with 500 tickets being sold.

"The turnout speaks volumes for the generosity of the people in Aiken and the CSRA," event chairperson Monica Key said.

The Gifting Tree Foundation is a volunteer-based organization designed to assist people in need and to support other local charities. Don Cheeks is chairman of the board for the organization.

Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.​

