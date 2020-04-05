The Gifting Tree Foundation held its third annual Aiken Oyster Roast on Saturday, March 7, at the Lewis Wise Exhibit Building on the Aiken Jaycee Fairgrounds.
The event was a complete sellout – with 500 tickets being sold.
"The turnout speaks volumes for the generosity of the people in Aiken and the CSRA," event chairperson Monica Key said.
The Gifting Tree Foundation is a volunteer-based organization designed to assist people in need and to support other local charities. Don Cheeks is chairman of the board for the organization.