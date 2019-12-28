• Place of birth: Aiken
• Favorite sports teams: Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Braves, University of South Carolina women's basketball, Clemson football and University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina and Duke men's basketball.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Barak Obama
• My proudest moments: The births of my five sons. I always wanted children.
• My nickname is: “Pompie”
• I would like to be remembered for: Caring
• Were you named after anyone?: Not to my knowledge. William the Conqueror? William the Great?
• My favorite meal: A seafood platter
• Pet peeve: People who are not on time.
• Guilty pleasure: Being somewhere and having what I call a sampler platter of desserts.
• Something I always have with me: Car keys
• My most precious memory from childhood: Being baptized.
• I’m most comfortable: After Christmas dinner with my family, sitting around and talking and reminiscing. There is a calmness and a sense of enjoyment.
• The best place on earth: Home
• My children would say: He’s funny.
• One word to sum me up: Kind