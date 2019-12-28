SB William Price 01.jpg
William Price worked in the public school system for more than 30 years and held a variety of positions locally.

• Place of birth: Aiken

• Favorite sports teams: Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Braves, University of South Carolina women's basketball, Clemson football and University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina and Duke men's basketball.

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Barak Obama

My proudest moments: The births of my five sons. I always wanted children.

My nickname is: “Pompie”

 • I would like to be remembered for: Caring

• Were you named after anyone?: Not to my knowledge. William the Conqueror? William the Great?

 • My favorite meal: A seafood platter

• Pet peeve: People who are not on time.

 • Guilty pleasure: Being somewhere and having what I call a sampler platter of desserts.

• Something I always have with me: Car keys

• My most precious memory from childhood: Being baptized.

• I’m most comfortable: After Christmas dinner with my family, sitting around and talking and reminiscing. There is a calmness and a sense of enjoyment.

 • The best place on earth: Home

• My children would say: He’s funny.

• One word to sum me up: Kind

