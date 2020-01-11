• Date and place of birth: May 17, 1932, Baltimore, Maryland
• Favorite movie: “Blazing Saddles”
• Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens. I'm also a Baltimore Orioles fan.
• A recent book I read: “Newspaper Days,” by H.L. Mencken, a Baltimore, Maryland, journalist. Other books I've read recently are “Independence Lost: Lives on the Edge of the American Revolution,” by Kathleen DuVal; “The Skeptic: A Life of H. L. Mencken,” by Terry Teachout; “South Carolina: A History,” by Walter Edgar; and a couple of other histories.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: There are an awful lot of people I met too close to the end of their lives. One was Cot Campbell. Cot was a great baseball fall. I met him first at a GreenJackets game. I liked him very much. He was a true gentleman and a fine man.
• My proudest moment: Meeting President Dwight D. Eisenhower. My most humbling moment was when the Aiken Symphony Orchestra gave me that baton (a baton on a plaque he received in October 2019 as the founder of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra).
• I would like to be remembered for: To make this city and people better.
• My favorite meal: I like veal.
• I can’t leave home without: My hearing aids.
• My most precious memory from childhood: My father had a tough life. He never quite understood me as a kid. He worked hard. He was a churchman. He believed in his faith. He was an example for me, but I never got much chance to be with him. That's my disappointment.
• The best place on earth: Right here. Right where I'm sitting.