Tom Hofstetter, the founder of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and the Aiken Performing Arts Group, now APA, retired to Aiken in 1998. He said the best place on Earth is "right where I'm sitting."

Date and place of birth: May 17, 1932, Baltimore, Maryland

Favorite movie: “Blazing Saddles”

Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens. I'm also a Baltimore Orioles fan.

A recent book I read: “Newspaper Days,” by H.L. Mencken, a Baltimore, Maryland, journalist. Other books I've read recently are “Independence Lost: Lives on the Edge of the American Revolution,” by Kathleen DuVal; “The Skeptic: A Life of H. L. Mencken,” by Terry Teachout; “South Carolina: A History,” by Walter Edgar; and a couple of other histories.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: There are an awful lot of people I met too close to the end of their lives. One was Cot Campbell. Cot was a great baseball fall. I met him first at a GreenJackets game. I liked him very much. He was a true gentleman and a fine man.

My proudest moment: Meeting President Dwight D. Eisenhower. My most humbling moment was when the Aiken Symphony Orchestra gave me that baton (a baton on a plaque he received in October 2019 as the founder of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra).

I would like to be remembered for: To make this city and people better.

My favorite meal: I like veal.

I can’t leave home without: My hearing aids.

My most precious memory from childhood: My father had a tough life. He never quite understood me as a kid. He worked hard. He was a churchman. He believed in his faith. He was an example for me, but I never got much chance to be with him. That's my disappointment.

The best place on earth: Right here. Right where I'm sitting.

