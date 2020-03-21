SB Tom Biddle 4.jpg
Buy Now

Polo, real estate and family are the three pillars in the life of Tom Biddle, who has lived in Aiken since 1969.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, May 19, 1938

Favorite movie: “Dances with Wolves,” “The Searchers”

Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks

If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Donald Trump  

My proudest moments: The births of my sons.

 • I would like to be remembered for: My devotion to family.

Were you named after anyone: My grandfather, Thomas James.

 • My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone

Pet peeve: Liberals

 • Guilty pleasure: Coconut Cream Pie

Something I always have with me: A picture of my wife.

My most precious memory from childhood: Playing high school sports.

I’m most comfortable: Doing anything around horses.

The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.

My children would say: He’s tough, but honest.

 • One word to sum me up: Loyal

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags