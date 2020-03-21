• Date and place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, May 19, 1938
• Favorite movie: “Dances with Wolves,” “The Searchers”
• Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Donald Trump
• My proudest moments: The births of my sons.
• I would like to be remembered for: My devotion to family.
• Were you named after anyone: My grandfather, Thomas James.
• My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone
• Pet peeve: Liberals
• Guilty pleasure: Coconut Cream Pie
• Something I always have with me: A picture of my wife.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing high school sports.
• I’m most comfortable: Doing anything around horses.
• The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.
• My children would say: He’s tough, but honest.
• One word to sum me up: Loyal