SB Susie Ferrara 05.jpg
Buy Now

Aiken native Susie Ferrara works full-time at the Savannah River Site and then volunteers with multiple charitable organizations in Aiken. She is the current chairman of the United Way of Aiken County's fundraising campaign.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Place of birth: Augusta, Ga.

• Favorite movie: "Gone with the Wind"

• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks

• A recent book I read: "Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly. How the atomic era was born during a difficult time for our country. It's a precursor to the birth of the Savannah River Plant (now the Savannah River Site).

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey. As a media mogul and philanthropist, I am fascinated how she launched her own television network from early beginnings as a morning show host. Now her enterprise includes: magazine publisher, acting in films, nation-wide book club, collaborations with mediation guru Deepak Chopra, and a Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

• My nickname is: Susie

• I would like to be remembered for: Service, love of my community and family.

• Were you named after anyone: No. My dad looked at me for the first time and said she's a Susan, which has taken on many variations as Susie, Suz, Aunt Suz, and Susie-Q.

My favorite meal: Homemade meatloaf, sweet potatoes, and roasted brussels sprouts

I can’t leave home without: Cellphone, mascara, lipstick and a pen.

Pet peeves: People talking on a cellphone on speaker-phone in public.

Guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate

My most precious memory from childhood: Growing up swimming on the swim team at the Fermata Club.

I’m most comfortable: Spending time with my Beagle, Gracie Lou

My proudest moment: Finishing the Augusta Half Ironman Competition

The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.

My nieces and nephews would say: There's never a dull moment with Aunt Suz around; she has plenty of energy and is always is on the go.

One word to sum me up: Loving, feisty, and always has a smile.