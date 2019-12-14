• Place of birth: Augusta, Ga.
• Favorite movie: "Gone with the Wind"
• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks
• A recent book I read: "Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly. How the atomic era was born during a difficult time for our country. It's a precursor to the birth of the Savannah River Plant (now the Savannah River Site).
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Oprah Winfrey. As a media mogul and philanthropist, I am fascinated how she launched her own television network from early beginnings as a morning show host. Now her enterprise includes: magazine publisher, acting in films, nation-wide book club, collaborations with mediation guru Deepak Chopra, and a Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.
• My nickname is: Susie
• I would like to be remembered for: Service, love of my community and family.
• Were you named after anyone: No. My dad looked at me for the first time and said she's a Susan, which has taken on many variations as Susie, Suz, Aunt Suz, and Susie-Q.
• My favorite meal: Homemade meatloaf, sweet potatoes, and roasted brussels sprouts
• I can’t leave home without: Cellphone, mascara, lipstick and a pen.
• Pet peeves: People talking on a cellphone on speaker-phone in public.
• Guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate
• My most precious memory from childhood: Growing up swimming on the swim team at the Fermata Club.
• I’m most comfortable: Spending time with my Beagle, Gracie Lou
• My proudest moment: Finishing the Augusta Half Ironman Competition
• The best place on earth: Aiken, S.C.
• My nieces and nephews would say: There's never a dull moment with Aunt Suz around; she has plenty of energy and is always is on the go.
• One word to sum me up: Loving, feisty, and always has a smile.