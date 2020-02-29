SB Steve Naifeh 2.jpg
Steve Naifeh stands on the porch of Joye Cottage. Joye Cottage was the inspiration of the annual Joye in Aiken arts festival, which his partner, the late Greg Smith, helped found.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Date and place of birth: June 19, 1952, in Tehran of parents in the U.S. Foreign Service.

• Favorite movie: “All About My Mother”

• Favorite sports team: Let me just say Go Dawgs!

• A recent book I read: “These Truths,” by Jill Lepore

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Van Gogh

• My proudest moment: The Pulitzer

• I would like to be remembered for: “Jackson Pollock” and “Van Gogh: The Life”

• My favorite meal: Malia’s Strawberry Chicken Salad

• Pet peeves: Copyeditors who don’t like punctuation.

• Guilty pleasure: “Knots Landing,” which dates me.

My most precious memory from childhood: My parents made my entire childhood precious.

I’m most comfortable: In sweats.

The best place on earth: The Louvre

