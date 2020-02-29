• Date and place of birth: June 19, 1952, in Tehran of parents in the U.S. Foreign Service.
• Favorite movie: “All About My Mother”
• Favorite sports team: Let me just say Go Dawgs!
• A recent book I read: “These Truths,” by Jill Lepore
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Van Gogh
• My proudest moment: The Pulitzer
• I would like to be remembered for: “Jackson Pollock” and “Van Gogh: The Life”
• My favorite meal: Malia’s Strawberry Chicken Salad
• Pet peeves: Copyeditors who don’t like punctuation.
• Guilty pleasure: “Knots Landing,” which dates me.
• My most precious memory from childhood: My parents made my entire childhood precious.
• I’m most comfortable: In sweats.
• The best place on earth: The Louvre