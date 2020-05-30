• Place of birth: May 1, 1983 in Spartanburg, S.C.
• Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”
• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Arnold Palmer
• My proudest moment: Helping save the lives of my wife and unborn child.
• I would like to be remembered for: How I have treated people and been able to serve my community.
• Were you named after anyone: My father.
• My favorite meal: Fried cube steak and mashed potatoes.
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.
• A recent book I’ve read: I would have to look on my Kindle. A Brad Thor book.
• Guilty pleasure: Anything crunchy. Any type of potato chip. I can’t say no.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing golf with my dad and my grandfather.
• I’m most comfortable: Being around friends and family.
• The best place on earth: Any golf course.
• My children would say: That I’m fun. But it really depends on what day you ask and which one you ask.
• One word to sum me up: Honest