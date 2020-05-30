SB Stephen Poole 01.jpg
Stephen Poole Jr., a retired professional golfer and Rotary Club of Aiken member, spreads the word locally about the importance of CPR training after he utilized the life-saving measure in helping to save the lives of his pregnant wife and unborn child in 2016. 

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Place of birth: May 1, 1983 in Spartanburg, S.C.

Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”

Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Arnold Palmer

My proudest moment: Helping save the lives of my wife and unborn child.

 • I would like to be remembered for: How I have treated people and been able to serve my community.

Were you named after anyone: My father.

 • My favorite meal: Fried cube steak and mashed potatoes.

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.

A recent book I’ve read: I would have to look on my Kindle. A Brad Thor book.

 • Guilty pleasure: Anything crunchy. Any type of potato chip. I can’t say no.

My most precious memory from childhood: Playing golf with my dad and my grandfather.

I’m most comfortable: Being around friends and family.

The best place on earth: Any golf course.

My children would say: That I’m fun. But it really depends on what day you ask and which one you ask.

 • One word to sum me up: Honest

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.