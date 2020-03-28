• Date and place of birth: April 11, Minot, North Dakota
• Favorite movie: "The Polar Express" is my favorite movie.
• Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors 2017-2018 basketball team with Kevin Durant and Seth Curry winning the National Championship.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Jane Austen, she’s my favorite author.
• My proudest moments: Becoming a Mother and a Mimi are my proudest moments.
• I would like to be remembered for: I would like to be remembered for trying to make a difference in the lives of others because I cared!
• Were you named after anyone: No, my mother just loved the name Stephanie Yvette.
• My favorite meal: Brussel sprouts, salmon and a sweet potato is my favorite meal!
• I can’t leave home without: I can’t leave home without my schedule.
• Pet peeve: Rudeness and poor customer service are my pet peeves.
• Guilty pleasure: Brownies with nuts is my guilty pleasure.
• Something I always have with me: My sunglasses are always with me.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, to see "The King & I" at the Fox Theater starring Yul Brynner and eating dinner at the Sun Dial on Peachtree Street is my most precious memory from childhood.
• I’m most comfortable: I’m most comfortable with my family and friends in the comfort of my home.
• The best place on earth: The best place on earth for me is church! It gives me a sense of peace to persevere!
• My children would say: My children would say I would do anything (that isn’t illegal or immoral) for them and that I love them!
• One word to sum me up: Optimist.