Sharon Cormier SB 2
Sharon Cormier has been a volunteer for the United Way of Aiken since 2006 and has helped in every imaginable project to help the community, the organization's president and Cormier's friend Sharon Rodgers said.

 Staff photo by Shiann Sivell

• Date and place of birth: Winchester, Massachusetts

• Favorite movie: "Fried Green Tomatoes" 

• Favorite sports team:  SC Gamecocks and New England Patriots

• A recent book I read: "The Sugar Brain Fix" by Dr. Mike Dow

• If I could meet anyone, it would be:  P!nk

 My proudest moment: Graduating U.S. Army basic training.

• I would like to be remembered for: Being generous, kind, caring and having a good sense of humor.

• My favorite meal: Eggplant parmesan

• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone

• Pet peeves: Intolerance

• Guilty pleasure: Potato chips

• Something I always have with me: Dental floss

• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing in the river beside my home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

• I’m most comfortable: At home with my family.

• The best place on earth: Either in the mountains or the beach.

 My children (fur children) would say: I adore you!

• One word to sum me up: Compassionate 

