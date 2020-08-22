• Date and place of birth: Winchester, Massachusetts
• Favorite movie: "Fried Green Tomatoes"
• Favorite sports team: SC Gamecocks and New England Patriots
• A recent book I read: "The Sugar Brain Fix" by Dr. Mike Dow
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: P!nk
• My proudest moment: Graduating U.S. Army basic training.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being generous, kind, caring and having a good sense of humor.
• My favorite meal: Eggplant parmesan
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone
• Pet peeves: Intolerance
• Guilty pleasure: Potato chips
• Something I always have with me: Dental floss
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing in the river beside my home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
• I’m most comfortable: At home with my family.
• The best place on earth: Either in the mountains or the beach.
• My children (fur children) would say: I adore you!
• One word to sum me up: Compassionate