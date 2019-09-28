SB Scott Floyd 5.jpg
Scott Floyd, Schofield Middle School's new principal, wears a whistle to symbolize he's a coach for students, teachers and staff.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

Date and place of birth: Sept. 24, 1981, in Charleston, South Carolina

Favorite movie: “The Matrix”

Favorite sports team: SC Gamecocks

A recent book I read: “Reign of Error”

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Socrates

I would like to be remembered for: The love that I give to all.

Were you named after anyone: My middle name is Napier after my great-great-grandfather, Dr. James Lane Napier.

My favorite meal: Lowcountry boil

Pet peeves: Acts of selfishness

Guilty pleasure: Anything spicy – jalapeno peppers, buffalo pork skins, homemade hot sauce, etc.

I wish I could meet: KRS-One

My most precious memory from childhood: Having supportive parents, coaches, teachers and mentors.

One word to sum me up: Loving.

Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard.

