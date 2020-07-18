• Place of birth: Aiken County
• Favorite movie: "The Sound of Music"
• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks
• A recent book I read: I am reading “In the Footsteps of Jesus,” a book on the history of the area where Jesus lived. This is a followup to the trip I took in 2019 to the Holy Land to understand more of the history of the area and what I saw on the trip.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Queen Elizabeth
• My proudest moment: Receiving my Master Municipal Clerk certification.
• I would like to be remembered for: Service to the city and the citizens and caring for the community.
• My favorite meal: Fresh vegetables – butterbeans, peas, tomatoes and squash.
• I can’t leave home without: Keys and purse
• Pet peeves: Litter along the roads and parks.
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate
• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to my grandparents' house in the country on Sunday afternoon and getting one of Grandma’s biscuits and jelly.
• My proudest moment: Adoption of our son, Andrew.
• The best place on earth: Aiken
• My children would say: An awesome Mom. A loving and compassionate person.
• One word to sum me up: Dedicated and dependable