Sara Ridout DSC_3598
Sara Ridout, Aiken city clerk, started working for the city after graduating from Aiken High School nearly 60 years ago.

 Staff photo by Larry Wood

• Place of birth: Aiken County

• Favorite movie: "The Sound of Music"

• Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks

• A recent book I read: I am reading “In the Footsteps of Jesus,” a book on the history of the area where Jesus lived. This is a followup to the trip I took in 2019 to the Holy Land to understand more of the history of the area and what I saw on the trip.

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Queen Elizabeth

• My proudest moment: Receiving my Master Municipal Clerk certification.

• I would like to be remembered for: Service to the city and the citizens and caring for the community.

• My favorite meal: Fresh vegetables – butterbeans, peas, tomatoes and squash.

• I can’t leave home without: Keys and purse

 Pet peeves: Litter along the roads and parks.

• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate

• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to my grandparents' house in the country on Sunday afternoon and getting one of Grandma’s biscuits and jelly.

• My proudest moment: Adoption of our son, Andrew.

• The best place on earth: Aiken

• My children would say: An awesome Mom. A loving and compassionate person.

• One word to sum me up: Dedicated and dependable

