SB Santa Claus 05.jpg
Malayji Tolliver, 7, shares her Christmas list with Santa.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Date and place of birth: 1823 – I sprung from the poem “Visit from St. Nicholas” and imagination.

• Favorite movie: “Miracle on 34th Street”

 Favorite sports team: Rudolph’s Reindeer Rugby. Ho, ho, ho!

• A recent book I read: “The Quantum Theory of Fields”

 If I could meet anyone, it would be: That child opening the perfect gift.

• My proudest moment: When a formerly wheelchair-bound child stood up and walked to Santa for a hug.

• My nickname is: St. Nick, but my favorite is Granpa Ho Ho.

• I would like to be remembered for: Being a dream enabler and hope builder.

• Were you named after anyone: St. Nicholas and Pa Pa Noel.

• My favorite meal: Cookie gumbo served with a marshmallow pilaf. Ho, ho, ho! 

• I can’t leave home without: A kiss from Mrs. Claus.

• Pet peeves: Dirty chimneys – ugh!

• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate-covered cherries.

Something I always have with me: My magic key.

I wish I could meet: Albert Einstein – in a red Santa suit!

My most precious memory from childhood: Learning that “giving” is soooo much better than “receiving.”

I’m most comfortable: Among joy-filled children of all ages!

The best place on earth: Anyplace you find joy and love – even the North Pole!

• One word to sum me up: "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!" Ho, ho, ho!