• Date and place of birth: 1823 – I sprung from the poem “Visit from St. Nicholas” and imagination.
• Favorite movie: “Miracle on 34th Street”
• Favorite sports team: Rudolph’s Reindeer Rugby. Ho, ho, ho!
• A recent book I read: “The Quantum Theory of Fields”
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: That child opening the perfect gift.
• My proudest moment: When a formerly wheelchair-bound child stood up and walked to Santa for a hug.
• My nickname is: St. Nick, but my favorite is Granpa Ho Ho.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a dream enabler and hope builder.
• Were you named after anyone: St. Nicholas and Pa Pa Noel.
• My favorite meal: Cookie gumbo served with a marshmallow pilaf. Ho, ho, ho!
• I can’t leave home without: A kiss from Mrs. Claus.
• Pet peeves: Dirty chimneys – ugh!
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate-covered cherries.
• Something I always have with me: My magic key.
• I wish I could meet: Albert Einstein – in a red Santa suit!
• My most precious memory from childhood: Learning that “giving” is soooo much better than “receiving.”
• I’m most comfortable: Among joy-filled children of all ages!
• The best place on earth: Anyplace you find joy and love – even the North Pole!
• One word to sum me up: "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!" Ho, ho, ho!