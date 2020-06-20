SB Samuel Fuller 04.jpg
Buy Now

Sam Fuller was an assistant principal at South Aiken High School before becoming the principal in 2018.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

• Date and place of birth: Monroe, North Carolina

• My nickname is: Sam

• Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

• Favorite sports team: Don’t really have one.

• A recent book I read: “The 10X Rule,” by Grant Cardone

 If I could meet anyone: It would be Frank Martin.

• I would like to be remembered for: Making an impact on the next generation, that carries over to the next generation.

• Were you named after anyone: The prophet Samuel from The Bible.

• My favorite meal: Anything with shrimp.

• Pet peeves: Being late and whining.

• Guilty pleasure: Candy (chocolate)

Something I always have with me: Citadel ring

My most precious memory from childhood: Saturday bike rides with my father.

I’m most comfortable: At home

• My proudest moment: Graduation every year.

The best place on earth: Jamaican beach

• One word to sum me up: Kind

Holly Kemp is the News Editor at the Aiken Standard. To support local journalism, sign up for a digital subscription at my special rate. Click here to subscribe.