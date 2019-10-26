SB Ronnie Maxwell 05.jpg
Local lawyer Ronnie Maxwell said he learned the importance of philanthropy from his parents. “They implanted in me the idea of giving,” said Maxwell, whose father was a Baptist pastor. “They didn’t have much, but they were extremely generous with their time and their efforts and what they did have.”

Date and place of birth: Dec. 21, 1951, Greenville, S.C.

Favorite movie: "To Kill A Mockingbird."

Favorite sports team: Carolina Gamecocks.

A recent book I read: The latest David Baldacci book.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Jesus Christ.

My nickname is: Max.

I would like to be remembered for: Always being there for family and friends.

My favorite meal: Steak.

I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.

My most precious memory from childhood: Christmas holidays.

I’m most comfortable: With my family.

One word to sum me up: Generous.

